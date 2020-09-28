Catherine "Babe" Perrotta, 97, of Chestnut St, died Saturday morning, Sept. 26th at St. Peter's Hospice, Albany, after an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, born August 1, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Federico, for several years she worked at the former Marshall Ray and also Cluetts both of Troy. Along with her husband of 72 years, Nick, she proudly raised her two sons and was the caretaker for her father and mother in-law for years. "Babe" was the neighborhood Mom to all her sons friends, nieces and nephews and anyone who needed something to eat or drink. For many years, Babe oversaw a number of children whose parents needed to work away from home. Many of those, now grown adults, kept that loving relationship with Mrs. Perrotta. She and husband Nick had the good fortune to have spent 27 years wintering in Florida, until their health kept them home. A devoted NY Yankee fan, a former bowler and bocci ball player, Babe took up golfing, and had 2 hole-in-ones in Florida. Married to a celebrated City all sports athlete, mother of two excellent ball players, Babe's best moments were watching and following her Men play their sports, and she kept scrapbooks for all. She later carried that interest on to her grandkids. A communicant of Assumption-St. Paul Church and the local Senior Dante club, Babe was also so proud of her daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a nearly one yr old great grandson. Sadly predeceased by her husband Nicolo "Nick" Perrotta who died Dec 30th of last year, she was also the last sibling of the Federico family, which included Philomena Canale, Antoinette Iler, Mary Codotemache and brothers Sam, Bruno, infant Dominick and Joseph "Cup" Federico. Survivors include sons and their wives Nicholas and Janet Perrotta of Saratoga Springs, Paul and Kyle Perrotta of Niskayuna, beloved grandchildren: Justin, Adam (Amy Meyerson), Lindsay and Max Perrotta and great grandson Wesley Perrotta. Also sister-in-law Mary "Babe" Federico, along with many nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville, with a service at 7 PM. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. Due to COVID -19 concerns, mask wearing and social distancing procedures will be mandatory at all services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame, Kniskern Ave, Mechanicville, in memory of Catherine "Babe" Perrotta. To leave a condolence message or for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com