Catherine 'Kitty' Potfora, 85, died in the comfort of her home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral service Saturday morning, 10:45 from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St. Schenectady and 11:30 at St. Gabriel's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Saturday morning 8:30 to 10:45 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY 12303 or , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019