Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Catherine "Kitty" Potfora

Catherine 'Kitty' Potfora, 85, died in the comfort of her home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral service Saturday morning, 10:45 from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St. Schenectady and 11:30 at St. Gabriel's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Saturday morning 8:30 to 10:45 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY 12303 or , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
