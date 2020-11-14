Catherine Salvadore Baker, 96, died Saturday, March 28th at Wesley Health Care, Saratoga Springs after progressive health issues. A native of Mechanicville, born Oct 20, 1923, daughter of the late John and Emily Callucci Salvadore, Catherine, also known as "Kay" or "Kay Kay", she was a 1940 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Years ago, Kay helped at her family's former business, Salvadore's Tavern on Saratoga Ave. She married Merrill "Mert" Baker, Jr., and raised her family, many years in Hemstreet Park. As her sons left the roost, she and Mert moved to Schenectady, to live in a handicap access residence, due to her husband's disabilities. After her husband's death, Kay worked as a file clerk for Schenectady Anesthesia Associates for 15 years. Upon retirement, Kay moved back to Mechanicville and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. A woman with unbelievable energy, she would say she could out work two people. Kay was known to have one of the cleanest homes, though she would say to visitors, " don't look at my dirty home". A well known opinionated woman, she was always ready to add her two cents to anybody. Sadly, her husband Mert died from Muscular Sclerosis on July 6, 1986. She was also predeceased by her sisters: Rose Salvadore and Mary and Jack Rabbitt and brothers and sisters-in-laws Alfred and Mary, Newton and Jeanette and Anthony and Anna Salvadore. Survivors include her sons: Mark and Melody Baker, James and Angela Baker all of South Carolina, grandchildren Cheyanne, Schuyler and Bailey, along with nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass will be held and burial of ashes atop her husband in St. Paul's Cemetery will follow. Remembrances may be made to All Saints on the Hudson Church, in memory of Catherine "Kay" Baker. For further information visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
