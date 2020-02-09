|
Catherine (Shearer) White, 55, of the town of Knox, passed away at St. Peters Hospital surrounded by her loving family on February 6, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Jacksonville, Fl. in 1964, Catherine graduated from Voorheesville High School, and Marymount University with a BA in Finance. She was a beloved and supportive wife to her husband of almost 35 years, Eric, and she dedicated her life to raising and nurturing their 3 children, David, Christopher and Jodi. A gentle and caring person with a wonderful smile, she liked making life better for others and helping those in need. She stayed active in various community activities including the altar guild and vestry over the years at both Christ Church Duanesburg and more recently, St Boniface in Guilderland. She enjoyed crafts, in particular cross stitch, as well as walks in the woods, swimming, kayaking, and camping in the Adirondacks. She is survived by her husband Eric; their 3 children David (Victoria) of Longmont CO, Christopher of Grand Island NY, Jodi (Wyatt) Moller also of Knox NY; as well as her parents Doug and Judy Shearer of Florida, sister Laura (John) Senecal, brother Wayne (Eliz), Andrew (Melissa) and Matt(Kathy), sister in law Kathy (Tim) Norton and brother in law Randy (Peg) White as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and many friends, and was loved by all. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home,199 Main Street, Altamont (518-861-6611), and a Memorial Service will be held at St Boniface Episcopal Church in Guilderland on Thursday, February 13th at 11 AM. Donations may be made in her name to St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5148 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY 12084. To view a full obituary in the near future, or to express words of comfort, kindly visit fredendallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020