Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Cecelia L. Baczkowski


1931 - 2020
Cecelia L. Baczkowski, 88, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY on November 8, 1931, she was the daughter of Joseph and Violet St. John. Cecelia worked for Yankee Motors and later at Campbell Plastics in Rotterdam for over twenty years. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and her beloved dogs Susie and Scruffy. She loved her family and proudly raised six children. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Violet, and her siblings, John, Emily, Howie, Violet, Jimmy, Mary Lou and Lillian, and her beloved husband of 68 years, Edward. Cecelia is survived by her children, Agnes, Edward, Steven, Sandra, George, Joseph and Cathren; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 4 p.m. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020
