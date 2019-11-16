The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Cecelia M. Baczkowski Obituary
Cecelia M. Baczkowski, 99, formerly of Davis Terrace, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Glendale Home. Ceil was born and educated in W. Rutland, VT, the daughter of John and Magdalena Hyjek. She moved to Schenectady in 1940. She was a volunteer at the YMCA, loved gardening and baking her Polish treats. Ceil's favorite time in her life was spend with family and celebrating the holidays. She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph S. Baczkowski, he died in 1978. Survivors include her three children, Joseph (Leticia) Baczkowski, Carolyn Plantt and Kenneth (Claudia) Baczkowski; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, as Ceil was the last of 16 children. Funeral service Tuesday morning 10 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 at the funeral home. Entombment at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Ceil's family would like to thank the Glendale Home and especially the Dutch Hollow staff for the care and kindness to Ceil and her children. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glendale Home Auxiliary, 59 Hetcheltown Rd., Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019
