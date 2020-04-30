|
|
On Monday April 27, 2020, the Lord came to claim another angel, Cecilia Santuccione at the age of 81. A loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Cecilia was born in Teramo, Italy in 1939 to Santo and Giovanna DiStefano. In 1964, she met her soul mate, Remo, in Germany, where they married nine months later. In 1968, after giving birth to two sons, Cecilia came to the United States with her new family, parents and sister, in search of a better life. Cecilia was always the life of the party: singing with her mother and sister or telling jokes and stories to get everyone laughing. She was a selfless woman, who always put her family before everyone else. Cecilia could always be found cooking in the kitchen, out in the garden with her husband, or behind the sewing machine, making loving creations for her children and grandchildren. Cecilia was predeceased by her parents, Santo and Giovanna DiStefano, her Godson Giovanni Spezzaferro and her grandson Robert Overbaugh. She leaves behind her husband Remo and six children: Dino (Janice) Santuccione, Marco (Tammy) Santuccione, Giovanna Santuccione, Guiseppe Santuccione, Lorenza Epstein and Santa (Donald) Coughlin. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren: Remo (Morgan) Santuccione, John (Shawna) Santuccione, Amanda Santuccione, Nicholas Santuccione, Michael Santuccione, Jacob Epstein, Lauryn Alban, Cecilia Santuccione, Sebastiano Santuccione, Sabrina Santuccione and Taryn Willis. She leaves behind her sister Linda (Massimo) Spezzaferro as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, Cecilia's services will be held privately for her immediate family only. A memorial service will be held for her at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Foundation or to . To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020