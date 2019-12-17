|
Celeste M. Coltre, 92, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in Tavares, FL. Born in Schenectady, NY on March 25, 1927 Celeste was the second born of four sisters to Consiglia Messare Cirillo and Joseph Cirillo. After attending Mont Pleasant High School, Celeste was employed first at General Electric and then at the Army Depot in Rotterdam, NY. Starting in her 40s, she was employed at the Carl Company until retirement. Her husband, Joseph Vincent Coltre, passed away in 1997. She is survived by daughter, AnnMarie Coltre and son, John Mario (Catherine) Coltre. Her grandchildren, Kristen Menneto Albright, John J. Coltre, Kyra Coltre, Kaelin Coltre, Evan Coltre Prewitt, Joseph J. Coltre and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Belardo, Luke Wolf, Aslynn Albright and Augustus Albright. Sisters, Mary Tebbano and Louise Bonafede. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in the United States and Italy. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Rose Gote, brother-in-law, Joseph Gote, brother-in-law, Salvatore Bonafede, brother-in-law, Amelio Tebbano and nephew, Mark Tebbano. Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 19th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Celeste's memory to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019