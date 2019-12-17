Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Celeste Coltre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celeste M. Coltre


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celeste M. Coltre, 92, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in Tavares, FL. Born in Schenectady, NY on March 25, 1927 Celeste was the second born of four sisters to Consiglia Messare Cirillo and Joseph Cirillo. After attending Mont Pleasant High School, Celeste was employed first at General Electric and then at the Army Depot in Rotterdam, NY. Starting in her 40s, she was employed at the Carl Company until retirement. Her husband, Joseph Vincent Coltre, passed away in 1997. She is survived by daughter, AnnMarie Coltre and son, John Mario (Catherine) Coltre. Her grandchildren, Kristen Menneto Albright, John J. Coltre, Kyra Coltre, Kaelin Coltre, Evan Coltre Prewitt, Joseph J. Coltre and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Belardo, Luke Wolf, Aslynn Albright and Augustus Albright. Sisters, Mary Tebbano and Louise Bonafede. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in the United States and Italy. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Rose Gote, brother-in-law, Joseph Gote, brother-in-law, Salvatore Bonafede, brother-in-law, Amelio Tebbano and nephew, Mark Tebbano. Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 19th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Celeste's memory to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celeste's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -