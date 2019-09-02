Home

Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY 14068-1504
(716) 636-4174
Celia Epstein Obituary
Celia Feiner Epstein of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Schenectady, NY. on August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Howard Epstein. Devoted mother of Anne (Niilo Kauppi), Edward, Jonathan (Judith), and Jeremy (Priscilla Chung) Grandmother of Chloe Epstein,Oona and Caius Kauppi, Hailey and Gabriel Epstein, Sidney and Zachary Epstein. Sister of Reggie (Ira)Cohen, and David (Nancy) Feiner. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, 3 PM at Temple Beth Tzedek 1641 North Forest Rd. Williamsville, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Kadimah Academy Scholarship Fund % Jewish Federation 2640 North Forest Rd. Getzville, NY 14068. or HIAS .org. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com Arrangements under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
