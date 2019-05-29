Services Enea Family Funeral Home 9 Center Street Saint Johnsville , NY 13452 (518) 568-2300 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Enea Family Funeral Home 9 Center Street Saint Johnsville , NY 13452 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Enea Family Funeral Home 9 Center Street Saint Johnsville , NY 13452 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Charlene Pomichter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charlene S. Pomichter

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Charlene S. (Putman) Pomichter, age 69, of Glenville, New York, entered the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Scotia, New York as the result of an accident during the village's Memorial Day celebration. Her representation was in part of her dedicated service as the Vice President of the Glenville Senior Center. She was born on May 25, 1949, in Little Falls, New York, a daughter of the late Elmer H. and Shirley D. (Coleman) Putman. Charlene attended and graduated with Fort Plain Central School, 'Class of 1967.' She went on to obtain her associate's degree in Occupational Therapy from Herkimer County Community College. She was married to Peter Pomichter and he passed away on May 19, 1991. Charlene was presently employed with Home Instead, Schenectady, New York as a Home Care Aide. She always had travelled the true road of compassion, that is, giving, helping, assistance to others and community service. These qualities were truly part of her person and she established this as her life's purpose. She offered extensive volunteer work with the Glenville Senior Center, served on their Board of Directors, and was currently their Vice President. She was a volunteer with the City Mission and was even presently training with Hospice to carry on her volunteer service work for the community of Glenville and those in need. She was so very active as well with Glenville Terrace where she had resided. Charlene impressed so many with her incredible tea pot collection, her extensive Christmas Villages collections and had a very special eye and talent for art. She was very crafty and along the way of life we have learned from her that there is nothing greater than to do something for others. She was a lover of the Lord and was comfortable with the belief that life in this world, our existence on earth, is very temporary. She would firmly believe that her funeral is a platform for her to be saved. As a tribute to this, Charlene has even helped someone live even after her death, with her admiral ability to be an organ donor of which we are all very proud of. Charlene leaves behind her surviving family, all of whom she loved and will be dearly missed by, her mother, Shirley Putman, of St. Johnsville; her very beloved special aunt, Alicia Cook, of Indian Castle; her sisters, Sherrie D. Mitchell, of Buffalo and Debora Short, of Webville, Kentucky; her son and daughter-in-law, Torrence Cogan and his wife, Jackie, of Rome, New York; her daughters and son-in-law, Kimberly Versocki and her husband, Bill, of Niskayuna, New York, and Stephanie Oldick (Richard Dellerba), of Utica, New York; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many cousins; and aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter; her father, Elmer; and her maternal grandmother, Dora Cramer. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2 p.m., at The Enea Family Funeral Home, 9 Center Street, in St. Johnsville, New York, with the Rev. David A. Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Fords Bush Road, Town of Minden, New York. Calling hours are on Thursday, prior to the funeral services at the funeral home, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. In lieu of floral offerings, it is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Charlene be directed toward either St. Jude's Children's Fund or to Ronald McDonald House of Albany, New York. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Her family is so very appreciative of all the overwhelming love and support that is constantly being extended at this difficult time. We would like to thank her three best friends, Cindy, J.J. and Heidi and all the volunteer services who have assisted. Charlene's family has arranged all plans with Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (518) 568-2300. Arrangements have been posted to an online memorial page at www.eneafamily.com on the Internet. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries