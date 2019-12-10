|
|
Charlene T. Puorto passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was the daughter of Charles Farone and the late Terese "Tess" McDermott. Charlene spent her life enjoying the company of her loved ones, exercising, ballet, traveling, baking and practicing her faith. As a beloved matriarch, Charlene opened her home often and had the ability to make those around her feel special and loved. Charlene served as a dedicated medical professional, most recently as Chief Nursing Officer at the Capital District Psychiatric Center (NYS). Charlene achieved a nursing degree from Ellis School of Nursing, Bachelors of Science from SUNY IT-Utica and a Master's degree from the Sage Graduate School in Community Psychology. Charlene was recently pursuing her Doctorate in Nursing Administration at Chamberlain University. Charlene was predeceased by her mother, Terese "Tess" McDermott. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, David Puorto, children, Adam and Lindsey, Gregory and Jenna, and Dionne Renee, grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Gigi", Milana, Anthony and Miles. She is also survived by her father and step-mother, Charles and Lisa Farone, brother, James Farone, half brothers Jason and Eric Farone, step-father, Thomas McDermott, and several extended family members and friends. The family profoundly appreciates the prayers and support displayed during Charlene's life. The family would also like to recognize the staff at Ellis Hospital ICU for their wonderful care and attentiveness throughout Charlene's last days; the Charlie Brown Christmas tree is proudly on display at Charlene's home. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, State Street, Schenectady. A celebration of Charlene's life in which relatives and friends are invited will follow at Armondo's Tuscan Grill in Rotterdam. Memorial contributions in Charlene's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online remembrances may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019