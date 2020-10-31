Mr. Charles A. Costanzo, 99, of Fultonville, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. Charles, who was best known as Charlie, Charl, Unk, and Unkie , born on August 23, 1921 to Mr. Vincenzo "James" Costanzo and Mrs. Guiseffina Incarno Costanzo of Jersey City, NJ. He was a proud, decorated WWII Veteran serving from 1942-1945 in the US Army where he was assigned combat duty in the 89th Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division WPTO receiving the purple heart, Bronze Star, and good conduct medals. Charles is survived by his devoted sister- in -law Teresa Costanzo and many nieces, and nephews who were taught by this great man loyalty, service, integrity, love, honor, dignity, hard work, and love of God. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Guiseffina as well as his brothers Lewis, Tony, John, and Dominick and sisters Agnes and Mildred. He enjoyed going out to eat with his loved ones, especially the Rt. 50 Diner to see his good friend Walter and getting his hair cut with Kelli. In keeping with Charles's wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW. Please visit Charles's online guestbook at brbsfuneral.com
.