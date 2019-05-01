Charles A. "Pops" Viscusi Jr., 90, formerly of Cramer Ave., passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. A lifelong Bellevue resident, he was born in Schenectady and was the son of Charles A. Viscusi Sr. and Elizabeth Rispoli Viscusi. From 1946-48 he served our country in the United States Navy. He then went on to begin his career with the US Postal Service as a postal carrier before retiring with over 20 years of service. A caring and selfless person, Chuck will be remembered for his love of family which was demonstrated while being the caretaker for his son, Edward. An avid Yankees and Giants fan, Charles loved to bowl, play the numbers and share a joke. His beloved wife of 54 years, Dorothy A. Viscusi, passed away in 2009. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Tom) Ferri; two grandchildren, Edward (Danielle) Ferri and Lisa Marie. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Spanky. Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son, Edward Viscusi, who passed away in 2013. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 1, 2019