Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Viscusi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Viscusi Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles A. Viscusi Jr. Obituary
Charles A. "Pops" Viscusi Jr., 90, formerly of Cramer Ave., passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. A lifelong Bellevue resident, he was born in Schenectady and was the son of Charles A. Viscusi Sr. and Elizabeth Rispoli Viscusi. From 1946-48 he served our country in the United States Navy. He then went on to begin his career with the US Postal Service as a postal carrier before retiring with over 20 years of service. A caring and selfless person, Chuck will be remembered for his love of family which was demonstrated while being the caretaker for his son, Edward. An avid Yankees and Giants fan, Charles loved to bowl, play the numbers and share a joke. His beloved wife of 54 years, Dorothy A. Viscusi, passed away in 2009. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Tom) Ferri; two grandchildren, Edward (Danielle) Ferri and Lisa Marie. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Spanky. Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son, Edward Viscusi, who passed away in 2013. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now