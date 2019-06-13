Charles Anthony Lamanna, 94, of Colonie, passed away on June 9, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Little Falls, NY on July 16, 1924, Charles was the son of the late Antonio and Incoronata (Perna) Lamanna. He was the devoted husband to the late Ann M. Lamanna. They were married 66 years before her passing in 2014. Charles joined the United States Army Air Forces during WWII and while he was eager to help defend his country, he was most proud of the humanitarian work of the military. Charles says the most rewarding part of his military service was his role in Operation Safe Haven (1957), an airlift ordered by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower that evacuated refugees from Hungary and relocated them to the United States. He was also involved in humanitarian flight operations to the Middle East, including the Pilgrim Airlift. Charles loved being a pilot the most during his Air Force career and he and Ann traveled around the world. After retiring from the Air Force in 1963, they moved to Colonie where Charles completed his Master's Degree in Business and began his second career at the Social Security Administration, retiring in 1989. His hobbies and interests included golf and horse racing at Saratoga. Charles and Ann also enjoyed vacations; Arizona, Cape Cod, the Carolinas were all key destinations, but spending time with his family was most important to Charles. Loving father of Michael (Cathy) Lamanna, David (Lyn) Lamanna, Jeanne (Joe) Bartlett and William (Patty) Lamanna. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Lucy Cunningham. Relatives and friends may call 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. The funeral will be Monday morning at 10am at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary