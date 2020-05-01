Charles "Chuck" Bradt, 59, passed away on April 23rd in Ellis Hospital after a difficult period of poor health. Chuck was born to Rita Bradt, and the late Charles Bradt Sr., and lived in Schenectady for all of his life. He graduated from Linton High School, and went on to receive an associate's degree in business management from Westchester County Community College. Chuck worked as a plumber steamfitter for Albany Medical Center for twenty years. He was also a long-time employee of The Costumer, a local family-owned theatrical supply company, and had a wide array of responsibilities. He enjoyed playing blues guitar, riding his motorcycle, and caring for his beloved dogs. Chuck is survived by his devoted partner, Kat Murray, his mother Rita Bradt, and his sons Michael and Jesse Bradt. He is also survived by three grandchildren. A small ceremony will be held for Chuck's immediate family at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a larger gathering for friends and family to honor Chuck's memory will be planned for the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of N.Y.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store