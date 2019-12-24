|
Charles "Charlie" Brown, 83, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness surrounded by his family on December 21, 2019. Born in Cumberland, Maryland he was the son of late James and Geraldine (Wilson) Brown. Charlie was a 1954 graduate of Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, Maryland. Following graduation, Charlie enlisted in the Navy in which he proudly served his country until 1958. On September 12, 1959 Charlie married the love of his life Barbara at St. Paul's Church in Schenectady. Charlie attended Albany Business College and went on to work at various companies including Schenectady Discount, Benche and finally Purolator Courier, which he retired from in 1992. He loved his community immensely and took pride in being a part of many local entities. Charlie was a member of the Edison Club, the Glenville Rotary, the Aerospace Museum as well as a faithful member of and Usher at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Additionally, he served as a dedicated employee to the Glenville Funeral Home for 18 years. Charlie could also often be found on the sidelines as a coach of the local Pop Warner football team, CYO basketball team or calling the Spartan football games. He loved being a part of youth sports and found great joy in being a part of the local sports scene. However, it is clear that Charlie's greatest joy was his children and especially his grandchildren whom he adored dearly. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years Barbara, his children, David (Kathleen) Brown and Vicki (fiancé Stephen Roberts) Brown, as well as his grandchildren, Haley and Christian "CJ" Brown. Charlie's sister Sondra (Paul) Bennet, mother-in-law Dorothy Lewinski, brother-in-law, Paul (Judiann) Lewinski, sister-in-law, Lois Brown, special niece Sherri Kinneer; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Clay and his sister Betty Jean (Robert) Miller and his father-in-law, Stanley Lewinski. Calling hours will be held on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday December 27, 2019 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Burial with military honors will follow, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution's may be made in Charlie's name to the Community Hospice 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208, the Church of the Immaculate Conception 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY 12302 or a . Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019