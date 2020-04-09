|
Charles Robert Cole, 65, of Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia, took his final breath Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 38 years and their three children. Chuck was born the fourth of eight children to the late Charles Stanley and Doris Jean Cole of Rexford, NY on May 8, 1954. He graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1972 and often spoke fondly of his time and friends there. He attended SUNY Cobleskill for an associate's degree, and went on to Cornell University to graduate in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ornamental Horticultural Design. Following a roommate to West Virginia for a summer job in 1977, Chuck met Suzie Siders. They wed in 1981, and over the years grew their family. In 1978 Pleasantree Landscapes Unltd. was established by Chuck and remained a fulfilling business for his remaining 42 years. Throughout neighborhoods in Kanawha, Putnam, and surrounding counties, so many yards designed and installed by Chuck, his son, and crew can be seen. Around the area, countless trees, flowers, shrubs have been planted, walls, decks, and patios built under the Pleasantree name. Chuck enjoyed traveling, going back to New York in the summers with his family, visiting friends and family all over the United States. Scoping out "barn & garage finds" of vintage vehicles, old signs, and vintage toys at swap meets, antique stores and flea markets, was one of his favorite things to do. Chuck is survived by his siblings, Richard, in CA., Karen in ME, Dan (Sarah) NY, Robert (Nancy) in NC, Kitty (Nancy) in NH, Donna (Wayne) in MA, Douglas in NH, and a host of in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Chuck is survived and immensely missed by his wife, Suzie, his eldest daughter, Kaylyn, both of Fraziers Bottom, his son Alex (Caroline Copenhaver) of Pliny, and his "baby with the babies," Emma (Colton), his grand babies, who their Poppa adored the most, Remington Colette, Riah Everlee, and Lancer Lloyd Hatfield of Milton West VA. A celebration of Chuck's life and legacy will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020