Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Cole Obituary
Charles Robert Cole, 65, of Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia, took his final breath Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 38 years and their three children. Chuck was born the fourth of eight children to the late Charles Stanley and Doris Jean Cole of Rexford, NY on May 8, 1954. He graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1972 and often spoke fondly of his time and friends there. He attended SUNY Cobleskill for an associate's degree, and went on to Cornell University to graduate in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ornamental Horticultural Design. Following a roommate to West Virginia for a summer job in 1977, Chuck met Suzie Siders. They wed in 1981, and over the years grew their family. In 1978 Pleasantree Landscapes Unltd. was established by Chuck and remained a fulfilling business for his remaining 42 years. Throughout neighborhoods in Kanawha, Putnam, and surrounding counties, so many yards designed and installed by Chuck, his son, and crew can be seen. Around the area, countless trees, flowers, shrubs have been planted, walls, decks, and patios built under the Pleasantree name. Chuck enjoyed traveling, going back to New York in the summers with his family, visiting friends and family all over the United States. Scoping out "barn & garage finds" of vintage vehicles, old signs, and vintage toys at swap meets, antique stores and flea markets, was one of his favorite things to do. Chuck is survived by his siblings, Richard, in CA., Karen in ME, Dan (Sarah) NY, Robert (Nancy) in NC, Kitty (Nancy) in NH, Donna (Wayne) in MA, Douglas in NH, and a host of in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Chuck is survived and immensely missed by his wife, Suzie, his eldest daughter, Kaylyn, both of Fraziers Bottom, his son Alex (Caroline Copenhaver) of Pliny, and his "baby with the babies," Emma (Colton), his grand babies, who their Poppa adored the most, Remington Colette, Riah Everlee, and Lancer Lloyd Hatfield of Milton West VA. A celebration of Chuck's life and legacy will be held at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, West VA, is honored to serve the Cole family. https://www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Charles-Cole-21/
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -