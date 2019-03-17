Charles Peterson, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on March 14th after a long illness with Parkinson's Disease. "Chuck" was born in Schenectady on April 13th, 1930. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. He Attended Siena College and graduated from Tulane University Medical School. Chuck spent 2 years as a Captain in the Army stationed in Augsburg Germany. He then then returned to Schenectady were he practiced Internal Medicine for the next 30 years. Even after his retirement he remained devoted to the practice of medicine and his patients. He was an avid outdoors man. Loved hiking in the Adirondacks and the peaks of the Austrian and German Alps. Enjoyed golf and tennis with friends. He was always quick to perform a magic trick or tell a good joke. Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Peterson; their two children, Dr. Craig Peterson and wife, Tara, Jeffrey Peterson and life partner, Peter Blackman; as well as his two grandchildren, Krista Meola and husband, Jeff, and Dr. Kellsey Peterson. Friends and relatives are invited to call at DeLegge Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19th between 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert celebrated by Fr. Richard A. Carlino. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The American Parkinson Disease Association. For more information, condolences, and directions please visit deleggefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary