Charles Peterson, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on March 14th after a long illness with Parkinson's Disease. Friends and relatives are invited to call at DeLegge Funeral Home on Tuesday March 19th between 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert, celebrated by Fr. Richard A. Carlino. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The American Parkinson Disease Association. For more information, condolences and directions, please visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019