Charles E. Pieronek

Charles E. Pieronek Obituary
Charles E. Pieronek, age 76, passed away suddenly on September 28, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. He was born in Schenectady, the son of the late Charles and Katherine Pieronek. He was predeceased by his sister, Constance Guilbeau. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Lynda. Chuck retired as a NYS Trooper with Troop G, after 33 years of service. His most passionate years were serving the residents of Westerlo and the surrounding hilltowns. His most prized possession was time spent with his family. He loved them more than words could describe. His two grandchildren, Cyle and Catie held a very special place in his heart and put a smile on his face like no one else could. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and camping at his camp in the mountains. He also took great pride in cutting and splitting wood to provide heat for his home and camp. Besides his wife Lynda, he is survived by his two children: Claudine (Chris) Hodge of Rotterdam and Charles (Bridget) Pieronek of Taylors, SC; and two grandchildren: Cyle and Catelyn Hodge. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
