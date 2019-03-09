Charles "Chuck" Thomas, 86, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on September 30, 1932, Chuck was the son of the late Charles and Mary Thomas. After serving in the United States Navy, Chuck relocated to Florida with his wife and young family in September of 1958. In 1962 he began his tenure for the Water and Sewer Utilities Department of the City of Naples, retiring after 29 years in 1991 as the Assistant Superintendent of the Water and Sewer Division. While growing up in Ballston Spa, Chuck was involved in every sports activity he could and was an accomplished baseball and basketball player. He was particularly proud of being a member of the 1949-50 Ballston Spa Varsity Basketball Team, known as the Iron-5, that won the Saratoga County League Championship and was runner-up in the Section II Class C Championship Tournament. This team was inducted into the Ballston Spa Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 2015 Class. As a young man in Ballston Spa, Chuck was an active member of Union Fire Company #2 rising through the ranks to position of Company Foreman. Additionally he was an integral part of the Union Fire Company Marching Band as a talented musician. While in Naples Chuck was very active in the Little League Baseball organization, serving as both a team manager and later as an umpire. He loved doing both. In his retirement years, Chuck was known as always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and friends on the street on which he had lived for 57 years. His willingness and desire to help resulted in him being affectionately known as "The Mayor" of Royal Palm Drive. Our beloved Chuck is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol (nee Kirsebom) Thomas, to whom he was a loving and loyal husband. His legacy is his children; daughter, Lorrie D. Griffin (Glenn) and Peter C. Thomas, both of whom he was very, proud. Grandchildren, Robin M. Griffin, Glenn C. Griffin, Miles G. Griffin and Lauren B. Griffin; and great-granddaughters, Kira and Marissa Chiaradonna; and several nieces and nephews including Tom Thomas, Charles Miller and Tim Thomas. A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 388 First Avenue South, Naples, Florida on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Laces of Love Foundation, 1900 Gulfshore Blvd North, #401, Naples, FL 34102 or the local Salvation Army. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary