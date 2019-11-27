|
|
Charles F. (Chuck) Donahue, Jr. passed away suddenly and peacefully at home, Saturday, November 23, with his family by his side. Chuck was born in February 1931 in Rochester, NY, the only child of Charles F. and Thelma Larock Donahue. He was educated in the public-school system in Batavia, NY until 1945, and the Ogdensburg Free Academy in Ogdensburg, NY where he played football and basketball and was the Editor in Chief of the school yearbook, graduating in 1948. He attended Champlain College, a part of the NY State University, graduating in 1953 with a BA in Business Administration. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany until 1955 as a member of The Big Red One. He married Marlene Boyer, of Ogdensburg, in 1956 in Syracuse and settled in Batavia, where he worked for Marine Midland bank and attended the University of Buffalo Law School. In 1958, he joined Reynolds Metals Company, and was active in opening the new Smelting Operation in Massena, NY, where he rose quickly to Metal Service Supervisor in charge of the plant's entire shipping operation. In 1960, he joined the IRS and was stationed as a revenue officer in Massena until 1967, when his talent for writing caught the attention of the advertising and sales promotion operations at GE in Schenectady, NY and he accepted their offer to join them. He continued to impress with his creativity, writing security brochures, aerospace and jet engine advertising and much more. His work appeared in many trade journals, as well as The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. He loved his time at GE, but in a twist of fate, in 1970, facing a mandatory relocation out west, the IRS was recruiting and came calling with an offer he couldn't refuse. He decided to accept their offer and to remain in Charlton, NY. In 1983, he and Marlene decided they'd like to move south, and he transferred to Bristol, TN, where he worked as a field officer in the Appalachian Coal Fields. They enjoyed 6 wonderful years, in Bristol, before returning North to Glens Falls, NY in 1989. After retiring in 1992, they spent the next 15 winters in Port Charlotte, FL with summers in Queensbury, NY and at their camp on Galway Lake. In 2010, they made one last move back to Burnt Hills/Glenville to be near their children and grandchildren. Marlene's health was failing, and he cared for her, lovingly and admirably, until her death in January 2013, after 56 years of marriage. Chuck was a wonderful man. He was warm, witty, kind and fun, as well as intelligent and was still engaged and interested in life, right to the end. He would have liked to have lived to 100, and he gave it his best shot, and admitted that 88 was still pretty good. He loved his family and valued the many friends he met along his journey. He remembered them all and was still in contact with people from everywhere he had lived. In fact, if you knew him, there's a very good chance he was thinking of you recently. His family would like to acknowledge one friend in particular, Moe Geer, aka St. Moe. Everyone should be as lucky to have a friend and neighbor like Moe. Chuck is survived by his three children, Patricia (and Rob Carlson), Joanne (and Jack Simpson), and Thomas Donahue, five grandchildren, Brian and Katie Simpson, and Maddie, Abby and Haley Donahue, and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Donahue. Services will be private with burial with military honors at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Chuck's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019