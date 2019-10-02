Home

Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Albany, NY
Charles F. McCarthy Obituary
Charles F. McCarthy, 87, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Charles was born in Schenectady to the late Charles and Bertha Fink McCarthy and had lived in Scotia most of his life. He was a graduate of Siena College, class of 1958, receiving a bachelor's degree in economics. Charles worked for the New York State Department of Education as a certification specialist for 45 year; he was still working at the time of his death. He was fluent in Russian and served as a translator of the United Nations in New York City before going to work for the Education Department. Charles was predeceased by three siblings, John McCarthy, Marie Provan and Barbara Grzelecki. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Thursday, October 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Albany. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany, NY 12207.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
