Charles H. Wilber died December 5, 2020 at home in Delanson, NY, following a year long battle with multiple myeloma and lengthy struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Charles was born April 14, 1937, the oldest son of Charles A. and Janette B. Breckenridge Wilber. Charles was a graduate of Duanesburg Central School, Class of 1955. Charles proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1955 through 1958, aboard the USS Boston and USS Thomas J. Gary. Charles married the love of his life, Sally on August 31, 1957, she predeceased him on February 16, 2016. They were the proud parents of 4 daughters, Cathy (Ronald) Rack, Wendy (Dennis) Graves, Bonnie (Robert) Farnum and Penny (Horace) Stanton; Grandparents of 7; Kyle and Amy Rack, Thomas, Daniel and Amanda Farnum, Jennifer and Sally Stanton, and Great Grandparents of 6; Landon and Weston Rack, and Hailey Rack-Centell, Chloe Alvarenga, Christopher LaBombard and Madison Farnum. He is also survived by his brother, Breck (Donna) Wilber and sisters, Beverly Moyle and Luanne (John) Gibson, many cousins, nieces and nephews and great friends. He was also predeceased by his brother, Richard. Charles spent 42 years in the contracting business, the last 27 as President of Valley Equipment Co, Inc., of Schenectady, retiring on December 31, 1999. During that time he was a member of the Northeastern Subcontractors Association, American Subcontractors Association and the Petroleum Equipment Institute. Charles also was a longtime member of the Duanesburg Sportsmen Club. He served on the Duanesburg Zoning Board of Appeals for several years and was a Past President of the Duane Lions Club. Charles was an avid sportsman; hunting in the Adirondacks, fishing for Salmon in Alaska, Marlin in Mazatlan, Mexico and numerous fresh water fish throughout the US. Charles and Sally thoroughly enjoyed their retirement, spending winters at their condo in Lake Havasu City, Arizona and summers at their home in Delanson and cottage in York, Maine. He took particular pride in restoring the family homestead, the Octogon house on Rt 395, built in 1850 and on the National Register of Historic Places. Charles was also the proud recipient of 3 Hole-in-one certificates, 2 from Wolfert's Roost in Albany, and 1 from London Bridge East course in Lake Havasu. In between they travelled extensively, visiting Europe, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand, and all 50 States. His family would like to extend special gratitude to the aides at Home Instead, who's assistance was invaluable these past several months. We would never have been able to keep Dad home; warm, safe and comfortable, without their help. Also, the help from Community Hospice was greatly appreciated. A memorial service will be held in the spring, when we can safely gather, share stories and visit with each other. Please consider memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans
. To share condolences online, visit whitevanburenfh.com
.