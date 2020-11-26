Charles J. Wohlleber Jr., 83, passed away peacefully November 18. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Catherine Wohlleber. Charles joined the Army National Guard right out of high school and proudly served 4 years, before going on to work at NY Tel and later Verizon until his retirement. He enjoyed attending his grandson Joseph's baseball games, and watching his NY Giants every Sunday. He loved getting away and camping. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his companion of 30 years, Carole Woodbeck, and stepson Randall Woodbeck. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra, Marcia and Pamela Wohlleber, stepdaughter, Kelly Woodbeck, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 28th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, NY. Graveside service to follow at Albany Rural Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Social distance practices will be in effect, chapel size is limited to current NYS guidelines and masks are required in the building. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Charles' name to the American Heart Association
, 4 Atrium Drive #100, Albany, NY 12205. Please see Newcomeralbany.com
for info.