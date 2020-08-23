1/
Charles James "Chuck" DeLella
1945 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" James DeLella Jr. 75, of Cincinnati, OH passed away Thursday August 6th with his wife Janet by his side. He was born in Schenectady, NY on June 20, 1945. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles & Norma DeLella, as well as his brother James DeLella (Cheryl). Chuck married his high school sweetheart Janet in Scotia, NY in 1964. They were married for 55 yrs. Chuck worked at Proctor & Gamble for over 32 yrs. Chuck was instrumental in founding the local chapter of the First Tee organization that serves to help local kids. Along his journey, he touched many people's lives with his smart humor, funny stories, and life advice. He was a devoted husband, and a beloved brother, grandfather, uncle, father, and considerate friend. Chuck is survived by his loving wife Janet, children Sandra Petrelli (Eddie), Michael, and David, his grandchildren Alex Petrelli and Charlotte Petrelli, and his sisters Anna DeLella, and Karol Smith (Loren). A remembrance/celebration party will be held at a future date. For expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky chapter of First Tee. (www.firstteegcnky.org).

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 23, 2020
Karol,
So sorry to hear about your brother.
With my sympathy,
Mary Beth Green from St Joe's
Mary Beth Lupi
Classmate
