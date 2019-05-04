Charles John Guare, 94, joined his beloved wife Jane in heaven on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with his loving children by his side. Charles was born in Schenectady, New York to John and Helen (Boehm) Guare on January 7, 1925. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School and joined the Army, where he served in the Pacific during the Second World War. He graduated from Union College with a Bachelor's of Science in chemistry and earned his PhD at Indiana University. He went on to work as a research chemist at the General Electric Research and Development Center and at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory until his retirement. He returned to Union College as an adjunct professor of chemistry and was well loved by his students. Charles also volunteered as a teacher of English as a Second Language. Charles was an excellent athlete and pursued his best in all things, winning gold and silver medals at the New York Senior Games in tennis. He was also an accomplished ballroom dancer, a skill he acquired with his beloved Jane, and taught for several years at the Glenville Senior Center. He was also a Cornell Extension Master Gardener. Charles embodied intelligence, grace, kindness, and competence. His gentle courtesy was his calling card, and generosity was as natural to him as breathing. The fact that he was memorable to so many was a mystery to him, but not to them. Charles is survived by his loving children, Cathie (Frank) Cryan, Peter, Elizabeth and John; his beloved grandchildren, Timothy (Margie) Cryan, Kelly (Shawn) Forcellini, and Shannon (Matt) Roddy; his great-grandchildren, Sean, Devon (Tucker), Grace, Kiera, Brielle, Cassandra, Ciara, Cooper, Cole, Daire; and great-great-grandson, Boden. Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. A Graveside service for Charles will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Park Cemetery, Sacandaga Road, Scotia. The family requests that Charles's well-wishers honor his generosity by donating to the and not send flowers. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com . Published in The Daily Gazette on May 4, 2019