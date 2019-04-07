|
|
Charles Joseph Battaglia, Ph.D., passed away March 22, 2019 at age 83. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Antoinette A. Battaglia; devoted children, David J. (Cindy), Michael C. (Julie Couch), Lisa M. (Frank Policastro) Battaglia; grandchildren, Nicholas Battaglia, Emily Barkley, Joseph Battaglia, Jessica Battaglia, Christian Battaglia and Lile' Policastro; two great-grandchildren; loving family and dear friends. Chuck was born in Schenectady, NY, went to Colgate University and continued on to Brown University where he received his Ph.D. in physical Chemistry. While at Eastman Kodak Co., he developed several patents including a major contribution to the health care industry involving blood analysis. He was an enthusiastic member of TCA and TTOS and a member of the New Horizons Band. Chuck's memorial mass was celebrated Tuesday, March 26th 10 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 5000 Mt. Read Blvd. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Thurner Scholarship Fund at Colgate University. For more information and to sign his online guestbook, visit www.meesonfamily.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019