Charles L. Bittner
Charles L. Bittner, 86, a son of the late Leo and Rose Bittner, widower to Emma Bittner, left us on May 29th, 2020 to join his one and only true love in a long-awaited dance. He attended Draper High School and lettered in three sports. After High School he joined the Army and served 2 years. He was a former employee of General Electric turbine plant in Schenectady. His love for his family was his greatest achievement in life by putting them before all others. He was a man of integrity, old fashion beliefs and ideals and had a surprisingly wicked sense of humor. Lifetime member of the United States Bowling Congress where he bowled in several leagues and tournaments. He even bowled a perfect 300 game on March 25th, 1999. Mom & Dad also bowled together and won a scotch doubles game in 1988. He is survived by his sister Rose Brown, his three sons and five daughters, along with 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services were held on June 1, 2020 where he was laid to rest alongside his beloved wife on their 63rd Wedding Anniversary. To share condolences with Charles' family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 8, 2020.
