Charles L. Haigh Jr., 70, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after a 5 year battle with Glioblastoma. Born in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Charles L. Haigh Sr. and Margaret Broderick Haigh. A decorated Vietnam veteran Charles served our country in the United States Army from 1968-1971 and was honorably discharged receiving 4 bronze service stars the Army Commendation Medal and the good Conduct Medal. He then went on to work for Verizon and retired as a manager in the engineering department. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda (Aldi) Haigh. His three children, Heather (Damian) Folds, Christopher Haigh and Jonathan Haigh. His three grandchildren, A'nyah, Jahnai and Skyelynne. Six sisters, Peggie Moore, Betsy Haigh, Debbie Galvin, Teresa Moore, Bernie (Jim) Buell and Clare (Joe) Janowski. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Roxie. Along with his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Rose Ketzer. The family would like to thank all the nurses and aides at Hospice, especially Rebecca, for all the laughter, love and smiles she shared with him. She always called him "my Charlie's Angel". Private services were held and burial with military honors was in Saratoga National Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary