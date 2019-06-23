Home

Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
1475 Center Rd
Venice, FL
Charles Leonard Trieble Obituary
Charles Leonard Trieble, 92, of Venice, FL and formerly of Needham, MA passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born February 20, 1927 in Saratoga Springs, NY to Charles & Rose (Baker) Trieble. He served in the Navy for 20 years both active duty and reserves. Charles graduated from Ballston Spa High School and Albany Business College. He retired from IBM after 33 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis DeWein Trieble. He is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren. A memorial service is set for June 29. Memorial donations may be made to: Christ United Methodist Church 1475 Center Rd, Venice, FL.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 23, 2019
