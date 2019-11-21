Home

Charles M. "Charlie" Snyder, age 70, of Malta, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born on February 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Snyder. Charlie spent his career as a lab technician at Schenectady International, where he was affectionally known to his co-workers as "Yogi." He enjoyed bowling and golfing, and was an avid Mets, Giants, and Notre Dame football fan. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. He is survived by his wife, Susan Snyder; daughter, Sarah (Ed Redden) Snyder; brother-in-law, John (Anna Lynch) Kilmartin, his family dog, Peanut, and many cousins and close friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
