|
|
Charles Muckenfuss passed away on Monday, August 26th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce, his daughter, Karen (Thomas) Ambros, and his son, Paul. Born in Lakewood, Ohio, Charles was the son of the late Charles Muckenfuss and Vera (Sickles) Muckenfuss. Charles was in the Army Air Corp and served in Germany in 1945. In 1950 Charles spent a year travelling around the world for the purpose of making geo-physical observations on a contract with the Office of Natural Resources held by the Woods Hole Institute. After traveling, he attended the University of Wisconsin where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry. Charles and his family moved to Schenectady where he was employed by the Research & Development section of General Electric in Niskayuna. After 10 years with GE, Charles accepted a position in the chemical engineering department of R.P.I. in Troy, N.Y. where he taught chemical engineering until he retired after 27 years. Charles and his wife loved to ride their bicycles and spent many years exploring the States and other countries doing so. A memorial gathering will be held at The White Funeral Home, 246 N. Ballston Ave. Scotia, NY on Wednesday, September 4th from 4 to 6 p.m. A private interment with military honors will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to YWCA NENY, Service to Women & Family, Domestic Violence at YWCA, 44 Washington Ave., Schenectady, NY 12305. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019