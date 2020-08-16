Charles Needham, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Fort Edward, NY, Charlie was the son of the late Lewis and Lucy (Benson) Needham. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and was a member of the Army Reserves 464th Engineers from 1956 to 1962. The owner of his own small engine repair shop, Charlie had the ability to make or repair anything he set his mind to. He excelled at providing homes for other people's underappreciated treasures. Charlie's selfless nature made him the "go-to guy" if anyone needed help with anything. He was an avid Nascar fan, especially Dale Earnhart Sr. He had several old cars and enjoyed going to car shows. One of Charlie's favorite places was the rocking chair on the Sill's front porch but mostly he had a deep love and pride for his family. Charlie worked at the NYS Office of General Services for 35 years. After his retirement he spent many happy days at his Florida home with his wife Rosemary. Charles leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Rosemary Thomas Needham, his sister, June Campisi, his children, Dennis Needham (Debby), Stacy Hopkins (Dan), Kelly Sill (Ken) and Lewis Needham (Darlene), his grandchildren, Mike, Kim, Marc, Derek, Jillian, Benjamin, Shannon, Lauren, Kristopher, Miranda, Emily and Jor-el as well as seven great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his canine companions, Molly and Isabelle. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Charlie's family would like to thank the Fulton County EMS and St. Mary's Hospital Emergency Room for their kind and compassionate care. Memorial contributions in Charlie's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302 or to michaeljfox.org
