White-Van Buren Funeral Home
1779 Main Street
Delanson, NY 12053
(518) 895-2380
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
White-Van Buren Funeral Home
1779 Main Street
Delanson, NY 12053
Charles R. Ernest Jr., longtime resident of Esperance, NY, passed away on August 12th at the age of 90. He worked nearly his entire career as an engineer at GE. He was a graduate from Union College and served in the US Army, stationed in Germany, during the Korean war. Charles was also a member of the Esperance Elks, enjoyed mountain climbing, and was an avid gardener. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley; his four children, Linda Santivenere and husband Michael, Dr. Karen Forbes and husband, Gary, Charles Ernest III and Susan Ernest and his three grandchildren, Eleanor Forbes, Clarice Forbes, and Spencer Tibbling. The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at the White-Van Buren Funeral Home, 1779 Main Street, Delanson NY, 12053.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
