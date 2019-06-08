Home

Charles Russell Phillips, son of Johnnie and Betty Phillips, entered into his eternal rest with the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family at the of University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. A memorial service celebrating Charles' life will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Bethel Full Gospel Church, 3625 Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Visitation will precede the service from 4 to 6 p.m. demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 8, 2019
