Charles Rogers Boykin, of Mechanic Street, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was 75. Born on December 31, 1943 in Laurel Hill, FL, son of the late Gladys (Rogers) Boykin. He was the husband of Darline (Robertson) Boykin. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing and spending time at his camp in the Adirondacks. He also enjoyed bowling and was always reading a book. He coached for the Galway Jr. Rifle Team and was a member of the Galway Fish and Game Club and was a member of the AFPL for over 45 years. He retired from Knolls Kesselring Site in West Milton. Survivors, in addition to his wife of 52 years, Darline Boykin, include his sons, Scott Boykin and Jim Boykin; his sisters, Marilyn, Alberta and Elizabeth Boykin; as well as two grandsons, Sam and Nate Boykin. We are having a celebration of life for Chuck at the C&R Restaurant on Route 29 in Galway at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Please join family and friends for memories, tributes and food. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you kindly consider donations to the Galway Junior Rifle Team, C/O Scott Boykin, 34 River Rock Drive, Rock City Falls, NY 12863 in memory of Chuck Boykin. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 3, 2019