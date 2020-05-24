Charles "Puddles" Ryan, 75, passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Shaker Place Rehabilitation Center from complications of a recent illness. Born in Plattsburgh, NY August 29, 1944 son of Charles and Dorothy Ryan, he was a graduate of Guilderland High School. After high school, Chuck joined the US Navy and served proudly during the Vietnam war until his discharge in 1969. He retired from the State, Department of Parole in Albany. He was a member of the VFW 4412 in Hudson, FL. Chuck spent a lot of time in Schroon Lake with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, especially with his son Jason and his friend John on their boats and he also enjoyed cooking for friends, family and anyone that came to camp. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Smith Ryan, whom he married on May 6, 1967, sons Charlie(Jennifer) Ryan, Gary Ryan, and Jason(Michelle) Ryan, grandchildren Dustin Ryan, Christopher(Meaghan) Moll, Colby, Taylor, and Ella Watson and a great grandson Joel MacDonald. Also siblings Art(Joan) Ryan, Dorothy Green, Bonnie(Marty) Goggin, James Ryan (Clayton Sherlock) Linda Ryan, Jerry(Marge) Ryan, Lynn(Steve) Demczar, and Dan Ryan as well as many nieces and nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Martin and David Ryan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service with military honors will be announced at a later date. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Chuck you have, with his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Fr. Flanagan Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 in his memory.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 24, 2020.