|
|
Charles Schulmeister, age 91, passed away on March 10, 2020 at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY. He was born in New York City on August 20, 1928 and moved with his family to a dairy farm on Barton Hill in Schoharie at age three. He graduated from Schoharie Central School in 1946 and served in the Army during the Korean War from October 1950 until he was honorably discharged in October 1952. After serving, he returned to Schoharie to run the family farm. He married Gloria Kalning on October 2, 1954, and together they ran the dairy farm until 1990. Charlie was a founding member of the Scho-Wright Ambulance Service and was an active volunteer for many years. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service, mainly in the Schoharie office. When Charlie retired, he and his wife moved to Glenville, NY. Charlie was a hard-working farmer and loving husband and father. He had a great sense of humor and was a good neighbor to all who knew him. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, in February 2008, and a sister, Sylvia Hosegood (Schulmeister) in January 2020. He is survived by daughters, Lisa Karlin (Richard) of New Orleans, LA, Erica Swab (James) of Glenville, NY, and Karla Durkot of Rexford, NY; granddaughters Whitney Swab of Bronx, NY and Samantha Karlin of Charleston, SC; and grandsons Andrew Swab of Washington DC, and John Karlin of New Orleans, LA. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scho-Wright Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 325, Schoharie, NY 12157.The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie is assisting the Shulmeister family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Charlie's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020