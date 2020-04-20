|
Charles Thomas Blodgett passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1931, the oldest of Joseph & Jennie (Barss) Blodgett's five children. Charles served in the Army, for 2 years and in June of 1954, he married the love of his life, Beverly (Gorham). He served in the Army Reserve until May 1960. Giving back to the community was part of his character, so it was only natural that he would be a volunteer fireman for the town of Greenfield. He retired from Skidmore College where he worked in the mail department. A member of the Sara Spa Rod & Gun Club he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, outings with the Greenfield Seniors, and all of his four-legged friends. With a soft spoken light hearted sense of humor he always made you happy that you had the opportunity to visit with him. Charles was a special human being and will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know him. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Beverly who passed away after a short illness in December 2016, he missed her so; as well as his brother's Paul, Donald and David. Charles is survived by his sister Marjorie Burbine, sisters-in-laws Joan and Dolores, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his special neighbors the Pratt family, Joseph, Maureen and daughter's Vivian and Julia who became the Children and Grandchildren that He and Bev never had. We would like to thank Nurse Ben for his great care of our sweet Charles during the last hours he spent on earth. Burial will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020