Charles W. Conklin, age 93, died peacefully on September 21, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady, NY with his loving family by his side. He was born on November 6, 1926 in Marysville, Ohio and was the son of the late Charles C. and Laura Vigor Conklin. He was predeceased by his younger brother Louis. Following high school, Charles graduated from Ohio State University in 1948 with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering and then earned his Master's Degree in 1949. Charlie was employed by General Electric Company for forty-two years. He started at the GE Waterford Silicone Plant in Waterford, NY then transferred to GE Schenectady where he worked as a Manager for Apparatus Services and International Services Shops. Charlie was a fifty-year member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church where he was very active as a Chairman of the Trustees, Finance, and Endowment Committees. He led major fund drives for the Education Building in 1960 and the Rt. 50 Land Acquisition. Charlie was one of the original founders of the Church's "Fix-Its" Group. Charlie's hobbies included traveling, fishing, and building/flying model airplanes. He especially enjoyed woodworking projects and doing puzzles. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Dorothy Conklin, Children: Charles (Helen) Conklin, Cary (Mary) Conklin, Clifford (Karen) Conklin and Amy (Rick) Zeglen, his grandchildren Eric (Donna) Conklin, Jonathan Zeglen, and Emily Zeglen, and great grandchildren, Micah and Ruthie Conklin. Charlie is also survived by his sister in law Gretchen Conklin and numerous extended family members. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for their compassionate and loving care. Services will be held privately upon the request of the family. View and leave messages on Charles' Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
