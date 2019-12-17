|
Charles "Charlie" W. Mosher Jr., 80, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2016 at the Grand at Guilderland. Born in Glens Falls, NY he was the son of the late Charles "Pete" Mosher Sr and Miriam Viele Mosher. Charlie was a 1957 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and went on to continue his education North Country Community College and Southern Vermont College. He proudly defended his country in the Navy, where he made his career specializing in Marine Mechanics from 1957-1977. Charlie was a member of the Boy and Explorer Scouting, Tennaville Hunting Club, life member of the Guan Ho-Ha Fish and Game Club and the United States Navy Fleet Reserve from 1977-1987. One of his greatest passions was the outdoors. Charlie loved to fish, hunt, hike and canoe. He was a self-proclaimed "admiral" of the Great Sacandaga Lake Fishing Fleet #5. Charlie also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be forever missed by many. Charlie was grateful to have archived his life goal following retirement from the Navy, which was to purchase a station wagon and camp across America, so he could see all of its wonders. He was happy to settle in the Adirondacks following his journey. Left to cherish Charlie's memory is his sister, Gloria "Beth" Walker of Mansfield, PA and his brother, Leon "Lee" Mosher of Rotterdam, NY. Also surviving is his lifelong friend, Lance Jackson; along with several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A celebration of his life will follow at 4 p.m. Burial with military honors will take place at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contrition's in Charlie's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019