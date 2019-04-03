Charles Wilfred Noxon, 81, died peacefully in the comfort of his residence on Saturday, March 30, in the company of his loving family. Born in Witherbee, NY on May 19, 1937, he was the son of Lillian Poolet Noxon of Saratoga Springs and the late Clarence Noxon, and husband of the late Janice Fuller Noxon, who died in 2013. Chuck, or "Billy" as many in the North Country called him, graduated from Schroon Lake Central School in 1954. In 1955, he joined the US Air Force, honorably serving our country for 4 years. Chuck worked for Honeywell (formerly G.E.) for over 30 years until retiring as the Vice President of Sales, Northeast Division. He then joined on with CMA Consulting Services and served as Vice President of WIC and Public Health Operations until his retirement in 2014. He also served as a board member for the National Kidney Foundation. Chuck enjoyed skiing, on either water or snow, boating, golf, traveling with his wife and family, hiking and camping. While living in the southwest, he and Janice would enjoy extended hiking trips into the Grand Canyon and Zion National Parks, sleeping under the stars. In addition to his mother Lillian, Chuck is survived by his children, Lisa (Ted) McLaughlin of Porter Corners, Terri (John) Northup of Mineville, Gary (Joann) Noxon of Malta, and Jason (Krystina Konanec) Noxon of Saratoga Springs. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Kevin, Kelly, Jamie, Tyler, Samantha and Violet, cherished great-grandchildren Hailey, Andrew and Katie and Lyla; brother, Paul (Patricia) Noxon of Lake Luzerne; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Inurnment services and full military honors will be held Friday April 5, at noon at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 in loving memory of Charles W. Noxon. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and to pay online condolences. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary