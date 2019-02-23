Charlie E. Hebert Jr., 63, of Schenectady, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Charlie and Claira (Urban) Hebert Sr. He was a graduate of Linton High School in Schenectady. For 35 years, he was employed in housekeeping for the Glendale Nursing Home. Charlie was passionate about the New York Yankees, New York Knicks and Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed having lunch with his friends on a daily basis. He loved his family and received great enjoyment spending time with his grandchildren. Charlie was willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He also took great pride in loving his dog Thor and his three cats Misty, Kobe Bryant and Ringo Starr. The family would like to say a special "thank you" to Gary and Helen for all their love and care given to Charlie in his final days. Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (Kortz) Hebert whom he married on March 25, 2016; his two loving daughters, Amy Carter (Jayson) of Amsterdam and Brooke Hebert of Schenectady; his two loving sons, Jamie Garrow (Rachel) of Schuylerville and Jason Garrow (Kristy) of Schenectady; his special daughter, Tiffany DiBlasio of Scotia and his mother-in-law, Dorothy DiCresce of Schenectady. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Charlie's life will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. A reception and opportunity to share stories will follow at 5 p.m. at Anker's Fish House, 420 Altamont Avenue, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Charlie' memory to the Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Avenue Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary