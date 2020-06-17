Charlotte Baczkowski, 81, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Charlotte was born in Amsterdam, NY the daughter of the late Robert and Christiana (Billings) Truax. Her family moved to Schenectady in 1950 and she graduated from Draper High School in 1956. Charlotte worked for New York State Department of Labor for 24 years as a keyboard specialist. She enjoyed golf, gardening and was an avid bowler and a member of the Lutheran Bowling League for several years. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Henry Baczkowski, who passed away July 2019 and their son, Robert Paul Baczkowski. Charlotte is survived by her daughter Terri Taber and her husband Larry, two sisters Sandra Garry) Waterman and Ruth Lacross, two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Friday 11 a.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY. Entombment will be in Schenectady Memorial Park Mausoleum. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1911 Fairview Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store