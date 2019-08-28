|
Charlotte C. (Reedy) Bourdeau, 79 of Rotterdam, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 following a long illness. Charlotte was born in Schenectady . She was a graduate of Linton High School class of 1959 and later the Royal Beauty School. She worked for several years at the House of Clarence Salon. She also worked for many years from her home and would even go to local nursing homes to take care of her clients. Charlotte enjoyed summer vacations camping at the Schroon River Campground and trips to Myrtle Beach, SC. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Lottie (Ciakowski) Reedy, her son, David Bourdeau; siblings, Jean Reedy, Raymond Reedy and William Reedy. Charlotte is survived by her beloved husband of 60 yrs, James D. Bourdeau; her daughter, Tammy (Nick) Raucci of Rotterdam; her grandchildren, James (Jessica Dupuis) Raucci and Brenden Raucci, brothers Thomas Reedy of Albany, Edward Reedy of Schenectady, Ervin Reedy of Schenectady and her sister, Doris Smith of Schenectady; as well as many nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Schenectady Memorial Park Cemetery. Charlotte's family would like to thank the staff at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their care during her time there.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019