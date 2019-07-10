Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Fuller


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Charlotte Fuller Obituary
Charlotte Fuller, 87, of Schenectady, NY, passed away July 2, 2019 of pancreatic cancer at The Joan Nicole Prince House. She was born Feb. 23, 1932 to the late Charles and Florence Ogsbury Jutton. Predeceased by her husband, Donald Fuller and son, Joseph Fuller. Survivors are Susan Fuller, Marion (Earl) Tanis, Grace Fuller, Dawn Fuller, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and relatives. There will be no calling hours. The family is asking that donations be sent to The Joan Nicole Prince House at 22 Glenview Dr., Scotia, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.