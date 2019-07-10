|
|
|
Charlotte Fuller, 87, of Schenectady, NY, passed away July 2, 2019 of pancreatic cancer at The Joan Nicole Prince House. She was born Feb. 23, 1932 to the late Charles and Florence Ogsbury Jutton. Predeceased by her husband, Donald Fuller and son, Joseph Fuller. Survivors are Susan Fuller, Marion (Earl) Tanis, Grace Fuller, Dawn Fuller, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and relatives. There will be no calling hours. The family is asking that donations be sent to The Joan Nicole Prince House at 22 Glenview Dr., Scotia, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 10, 2019