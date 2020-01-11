|
Charlotte H. Dutcher, 92, of Schenectady, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady after a short illness. Born on December 2, 1927 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late James and Marguerite Horton Tourtellot. Charlotte was a lifelong Schenectady resident and was a graduate of local schools. Charlotte was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and baking and was a member of the former Tabernacle Baptist Church, Schenectady. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Raymond C. Dutcher; her two daughters, Susan and Patricia Dutcher; and her siblings, Anna Mae Durant and James E. Tourtellot. Survivors include her two sons, Charles Dutcher of Schenectady and Robert (Bernice) Dutcher of W. Glenville; her grandsons, Dylan Dutcher, Ian Peterson and Timothy DeJohn; and four nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service being held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Schenectady Memorial Park, 566 Giffords Church Rd., Rotterdam, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to . To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020