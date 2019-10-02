|
It is with great sadness that the family of Charlotte Louise Sauvé announces her passing on Monday October 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Charlotte will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robert (Susan) Sauvé, Michelle (Barry Waldman) Sauvé and Susan (Michael) McCann. She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Ian and Shaun McCann along with her brother Thomas "Skip" (Nancy) Gardner and sister Trina (Robert) Barnes. Charlotte was the daughter of Ralph and Kathryn Gardner. She worked for General Electric in Pittsfield MA, until her marriage to Robert R Sauvé in 1956. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church for 49 years, where she taught religious education, sang in the choir, was a lecturer, was President and Vice President of the Rosary Society and was a member of the Vincent DePaul Society. Charlotte worked as the food manager at Burnt Hills Ballston Lake Senior High School, retiring in 1997. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Sauvé; three brothers and four sisters, Ralph Gardner, William Gardner, Frank Scago, Patricia Anderson, Elizabeth Underhill, Dorothy Cowan and Ellen Caffrey. Calling hours for Charlotte will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Interment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Charlotte to Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Drive, Scotia, NY 12302 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019