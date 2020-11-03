Ferguson, Charlotte M. (Cain), born in Albany Brady Maternity Hospital May 3, 1924, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 96. Charlotte graduated from St. Patrick's School, Albany, NY in 1937 and from Vincentian High School in 1941 and entered the convent of the Sisters of Mercy the same year where she was known as Sister Mary Clare. As a nun, she taught at Sacred Heart School in Watervliet, St. John's School in Rensselaer and Vincentian Glass School and Annex and St. Joseph's High School in Albany. She was a graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary College in Scranton, PA and of Sage College, Albany with a master's degree in Art and Mental Retardation. As Mrs. John Ferguson, Charlotte taught for BOCES special education in Middleburg, NY, Westmere School and Colonie. As a parishioner of St. Madeleine Sophie Church, she taught religious education for 20 years. A mother of four; Juanita Platka of Schenectady, Cristina Eaton of VT and John Ferguson of Glenville. She was predeceased by her husband, John Ferguson and daughter, Melissa Ferguson. Also survived by grandchildren; Lonny Eaton of Salem, NY, Adam Platka of Brooklyn, NY, Liza Eaton of Chester, VT, Angelica, Raphael and Daniella Ferguson of Glenville, NY. The wake will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday November 6th at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, Guilderland. Interment at Sts. Cyril & Methodius cemetery, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Right to Life. Online condolences may be made at www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
